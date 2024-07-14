The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has released an additional GH¢135.6 million to healthcare providers nationwide.

This funding aims to settle outstanding claims for February 2024 for higher-tier healthcare providers and March 2024 for most lower-tier facilities.

The payment seeks to reduce the gap between higher and lower-tier facility payments, ensuring that the only outstanding payments owed by the Authority are within the agreed three-month reimbursable period.

This latest disbursement follows an earlier release of GH¢300 million to mixed-tier health facilities across the country.

According to NHIA CEO Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, the Authority recognizes the vital role healthcare providers play in the success of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and is committed to maintaining a strong partnership with facilities while preventing illegal charges.