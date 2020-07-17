Doreen Smith, a nurse with the Soma CHPS Compound in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District captured on viral sexual audio with one Mahama Sakara, has revealed why the latter wouldn’t give up on his intentions.

According to her, Mr Sakara, who happens to be the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Director for the district, claimed he saw her in dreams and could not just resist her.

“He was having an affair with my friend called Fausty and because I also had someone already, I threatened him I will tell my friend about his advances which made him stop until this incident happened,” she said.

She explained the incident occurred in the early hours of July 8, 2020, while she was on duty and had already started attending to patients.

“He claims he saw me in his dreams and I am also his secret admirer who he just can’t resist but I told him that cannot happen yet he wouldn’t give up,” she disclosed on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

She further dismissed claims she had been in an affair with Mr Sakara in the past, adding the latter proposed several times but she turned all down.