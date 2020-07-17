Sometimes, a bridge also serves an aesthetic purpose.

As they come in many shapes, sizes, and style; some span a small river, while others stretch the length of an entire canyon.

From Cincinnati to Singapore, here are some stunning bridges around the world:

The unusual design of the Laguna Garzon Bridge in Uruguay forces drivers to slow down.

The Laguna Garzon Bridge.

The bridge was designed to curb speeding accidents.

The Trift Bridge provides stunning, yet terrifying, views of the Swiss Alps.

The Trift Bridge.

The suspension bridge is 550 feet long.

The Juscelino Kubitschek Bridge is one of the many fascinating pieces of modern architecture in Brasília, Brazil.

The Kubitschek Bridge.

The bridge, which was completed in 2002, is a crossing for vehicles and pedestrians over Lake Paranoá.

The Golden Bridge, a foot bridge near Da Nang, Vietnam, looks like it’s supported by two giant hands.

The Golden Bridge.

Designed by a company called TA Landscape Architecture, this whimsical bridge extends about 4,600 feet above sea level.

The Glacier Skywalk in Alberta offers breathtaking views of the Canadian Rockies.

The Glacier Skywalk.

The Skywalk has a glass-floored walkway.

The twisty Helix Bridge in Singapore lights up at night, with each color representing different DNA strands.

The Helix Bridge.

The bridge links the Marina Centre with Marina South in the Marina Bay area of the city.

The Millau Viaduct in southern France is one of the world’s tallest bridges.

The Millau Viaduct.

It is 1,125 feet tall, which is taller than the Eiffel Tower.

The New River Gorge Bridge in West Virginia is nestled in a particularly stunning landscape.

The New River Gorge Bridge.

It especially looks beautiful when surrounded by fall foliage.

The Bixby Creek Bridge in Monterey, California, is a must-see during the drive down Route 1.

The Bixby Creek Bridge.

The bridge, which opened in 1932, is one of California’s most photographed.

Built in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is one of the country’s oldest bridges.

The Brooklyn Bridge.

Today, the beautiful limestone bridge is one of the most iconic landmarks in New York City.

Nestled in the middle of a Canadian forest, the rickety Capilano Suspension Bridge in North Vancouver, British Columbia, is the perfect place for all thrill-seekers. Just don’t look down.

The Capilano Suspension Bridge.

The bridge, pictured above covered in lights for Christmas, was originally built in 1889 and is 440 foot long.

The Chain Bridge connects the areas of Buda and Pest that make up Hungary’s capital city, Budapest.

The Chain Bridge.

In March 2020, the bridge was lit in white to show appreciation for healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The pedestrian-only Charles Bridge in Prague has been around since the 15th century.

The Charles Bridge.

In terms of European history, that makes it fairly young.

The bright red Golden Gate Bridge has been the symbol of San Francisco for decades.

The Golden Gate Bridge.

The red color was initially only supposed to be a primer, but the architect thought it was highly visible and more visually appealing than the intended blue and yellow.

Built in 1866, the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is one of the oldest in the America.

The Roebling Suspension Bridge.

It connects Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky.

The Kapellbrücke, which translates to Chapel Bridge, is one of Switzerland’s most famous tourist attractions.

The Kapellbrücke, or Chapel Bridge.

It’s also the oldest wooden covered bridge in Europe.

It’s constantly overshadowed by the neighboring Brooklyn Bridge, but the Manhattan Bridge deserves a little credit.

The Manhattan Bridge.

Ride across it on the subway and you’ll get some of the most stunning views of both Lower and Midtown Manhattan.

Portugal’s Vasco da Gama Bridge, named for the eponymous explorer, was unveiled in 1998 for the Lisbon World Exposition.

The Vasco da Gama Bridge.

Towering 575 feet high, it took more than 18 months and 3,000 people to complete.

The Millennium Bridge stands out in stark contrast amongst London’s oldest buildings.

The Millennium Bridge.

The bridge, which opened in 2000, crosses the Thames River and links St Paul’s Cathedral on one side to the Tate Modern on the other.

The Pont Alexandre III in Paris is one of the world’s most beautiful bridges.

The Pont Alexandre III.

It was built between 1896 and 1900.

The Ponte Vecchio in Florence was originally built in 1345.

The Ponte Vecchio.

It used to host merchants and tenants.

Built in 2003, the Seri Wawasan Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

The Seri Wawasan Bridge.

It spans more than 550 feet over Putrajaya Lake.

Small but unforgettable, the Rialto Bridge will help you cross one of Venice’s many canals without taking a boat.

Gondola at the Rialto bridge with evening light in Venice, Italy

It’s the oldest of four bridges that span the Grand Canal.

People come from all around the world to climb Australia’s Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge.

It’s another popular location for daredevils.

The world famous Tower Bridge in London looks like a castle floating in the Thames River.

The Tower Bridge.

A path called The Glass Floor allows you to walk on top of the bridge.

The Zakim Bridge connects Boston over the Charles River.

The Zakim Bridge.

The cable-stayed bridge’s design emulates the nearby USS Constitution and Bunker Hill Monument, two important parts of the city’s Revolutionary War history.

The world’s longest glass-bottom bridge towers 980 feet over China’s Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon.

The Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge.

Since opening, it’s gained worldwide attention.

The Forth Bridge, a railway bridge that crosses Scotland’s Forth estuary, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Forth Bridge.

It boasted the longest span of any bridge when it opened in 1890.