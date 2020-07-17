Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, following his recovery from the deadly coronavirus disease, has initiated an anti-stigma campaign.

Recounting his experience from the centre, he said the Grace of God saw him through his recovery process.

‘Napo campaign’ which has begun on social media saw him pose with other people believed to have also recovered from the disease.

Taking to Facebook, he shared photos which sighted them in white, red and blue customised Lacoste with the inscription “I have been attacked by COVID-1, have survived and fully recovered.”

Alongside the amazing photoshoot, he penned a heartfelt message urging a strong resistance against stigmatisation.

“Those who survive it have a story to tell, and it is not a pretty one. We must not make it worse for them by stigmatising and then ostracising them,” he urged.