Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

NAFAC 2022: NCCE boss launches festival, advocating made-in-Ghana goods use - Adom TV News (13-9-22)
Nkwakaw: Former and current MPs in dispute over contracts awarded in NPP's first term (13-9-22)
Ato Forson's delegates att@cked at Nzawadze with stones, chairs over failed promise (13-9-22)
Anti-Galamsey: COCOBOD vows to prosecute those destroying cocoa farms to dig for gold (13-9-22)
Sehwi Auto Crash: Truck rams into storey building killing 2 and injuring 6 at Besibema (13-9-22)
Eastern Corridor Road: Akufo-Addo inspects Asikuma-Have section on Volta Region tour (13-9-22)
SIM: Haruna blasts Gov't for negligence leading to 'threat to national security' (13-9-22)
Kokrobite Health Center in fast-growing tourist attraction community cries for equipment (13-9-22)