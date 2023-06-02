Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Friday, June 2, 2023 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Friday, June 2, 2023 June 2, 2023 7:18 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Milk Day: Cowbell, 37 Hospital assess malnourish status of Ledzokuku North School’s pupils (1-6-23) Debt Exchange Programme: Finance ministry begs Pensioner Bondholders to stop picketing (1-6-23) Six shop managers at Ashaiman, Tema nabbed by police for non-compliance of VAT receipt (1-6-23) Assin North Bye-Election: NPP will win hands down just like Kumawu – Salam Mustapha (1-6-23) Ahead of Bye-Election: Road construction resumes at Assin Bereku routes - Adom TV News (1-6-23) Assin North By-Election: Two NPP parliamentary aspirants file nominations to contest (1-6-23) BECE Grading: WAEC explains how it works, refutes claims of marking private schools down (1-6-23) Education Challenge: Teachers lament lack of telecommunication network affecting delivery (1-6-23)