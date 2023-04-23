Newcastle United humiliated Tottenham Hotspur with five goals in 21 stunning first-half minutes as they ran out easy winners in what was billed as a showdown for a top-four spot.

Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak each scored twice and Joelinton added another as Newcastle scythed through a porous visiting defence that was already under the spotlight from last week’s defeat against Bournemouth.

Harry Kane pulled one back in the second half at St James’ Park but Callum Wilson added a sixth shortly after coming off the bench to complete the rout.

The embarrassing defeat is a significant blow to Spurs’ dwindling hopes of securing Champions League qualification while the Magpies are now in a commanding position to finish in the top four as they climb to third.

Roared on by an electric atmosphere, Newcastle started with pace and ferocity, taking just 62 seconds to open the scoring.

Joelinton drove inside from the edge of the box and his low shot was parried weakly by Hugo Lloris into the path of Murphy, who was there to smash in the loose ball.

Five minutes later, Brazilian midfielder Joelinton sprung a negligible Spurs offside trap and rounded Lloris to double the lead.

With the home fans still celebrating, Murphy rattled in the third with a curling shot from distance that Lloris did not make any attempt to reach.

Sweden striker Isak, averaging a goal every 113 minutes in the Premier League this season prior to the game, then scored twice to compound Spurs’ misery.

First, he met a sumptuous ball from Joe Willock to slot home calmly, then beat hapless Lloris from a tight angle.

Kane barged past Fabian Schar and finished neatly to pull one back minutes into the second half but Newcastle responded when Wilson, who had replaced Isak, immediately poked home another from substitute Miguel Almiron’s pass.