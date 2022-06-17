President Akufo-Addo has confirmed and sworn into office, Kathleen Addy as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Ms. Addy, until her elevation, served as the Deputy Chairperson in charge of Finance and Administration of the National Commission for Civic Education from 2017 to April 2022.

She was later appointed as Acting Chairperson on May 1, 2022, and has now been confirmed as Chairperson of the Commission.

The appointing authority of the President of the Republic is backed by Article 70 (e) and Article 232 (2) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Ms Addy is a Communications and Development Professional with over 20 years of experience. She is a renowned activist and has over the years championed many causes that promote democracy, good governance, and human rights.

She is particularly passionate about women’s rights.

Ms. Addy holds a degree in Psychology and a Master’s Degree in Communications Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon.

