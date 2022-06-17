The final funeral rites of dancehall king, Shatta Wale‘s stepmother, Stella Gasu, have been scheduled for Saturday, June 25, 2022.

A burial service will take place at the Junior Officers’ Mess of the Ghana Prisons Service Headquarters at Cantonments, Accra.

Madam Gasu will later be interred at the Aklibosu Royal Cemetery at Srogboe in the Volta Region.

A thanksgiving service will be held in her honour on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the St Michael’s Garrison Church opposite the 37 Military Hospital.

The deceased, who was a prison officer, passed on on March 15, 2022, aged 56.

The musician, who is heartbroken and yet to come to terms with her passing, has prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

He acknowledged her prayers over his career and how well she catered for his children, Majesty, Jedidiah and Nshira.

In an emotional tribute on Facebook, he wrote: R.I.P Auntie Stella, you took care of Majesty ,Jedidiah and Nshira like your own ..I will never forget the prayers on my career ..You really treated me like your own Son !!! I know God has given you a place of peace …Rest well Mum !!!.

Check out the full details of the funeral below: