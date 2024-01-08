New African magazine (www.NewAfricanMagazine.com) released its annual listing of the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023. The list celebrates the achievements and contributions of Africans from various fields and sectors, who have made a positive impact on the continent and the world.
The list features a diverse and inspiring group of men and women, who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, leadership, resilience, and vision in their respective domains. They include politicians, entrepreneurs, industrialists, environmentalists, creatives, scientists, educators, sports personalities, and more.
The list also reflects the shifting trends and priorities in Africa, as the continent faces new challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic era. Creatives dominate the ranking with 31 representatives, including singer Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weekend, filmmaker Alice Diop and writer Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah.
The second category with the highest number of entries was the Business section, with 25 entries. The section included two behemoths from DFIs, supporting a private sector approach to investing: Samaila Zubairu from Africa Finance Corporation and the President of Afreximbank, Benedict Oramah, undoubtedly Africa’s juggernaut from the last few years leading Africa’s transformation. Also on the list is the former CEO of Eskom and whistleblower who nearly paid with his life André de Ruyter.
Nigeria was the country most represented on the list, highlighting the country’s dominance in the creative sector and business. William Ruto, the President of Kenya, and Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria, were the only heads of state to make it, along with the Guinean military leader Mamady Doumbouya. Doumbouya created quite a stir at this year’s UN General Assembly and appears to have found a solution around the Simandou mining saga.
With Climate Change at the top of the agenda, the list features several players in the environmental space, such as James Mwangi, formerly from Dalberg Group who has set up his own venture fund investing in climate related businesses, and Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the Executive Secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.
In the media, we have two media leaders from Côte d’Ivoire, Fabrice Sawegnon, founder of communications agency Voodoo, and Daniel Ahaoussa, serial entrepreneur and founder of a number of websites in West and Central Africa. Also included are the journalist Alan Kasujja, the BBC journalist, and Branko Brkic, founder of Daily Maverick, arguably the most powerful media in South Africa today.
And in sports, record breakers Faith Kipyegon and Kelvin Kiptum make it, as well as the Springboks team, under the leadership of their captain Siya Kolisi. Patrice Motsepe, the President of CAF, a close friend of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and an increasingly influential voice in sports, is also included.
The 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 is a special edition of New African magazine, which offers a comprehensive and insightful overview of the lives and achievements of the selected individuals. The magazine also provides a platform for the readers to learn from their stories, and to be inspired by their examples.
The 100 Most Influential Africans 2023 List:
Politics and Public Service
William Ruto
Ibrahima Cheikh Diong
Sidi Ould Tah
Akinwumi Adesina
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Bola Tinubu
Mamady Doumbouya
Ousmane Sonko
Nadia Fettah Alaoui
Tsitsi Masiyiwa
Tidjane Thiam
Business
Mohamed Kande
Sim Tshabalala
Karim Beguir
Didier Acouetey
Olugbenga Agboola
Samaila Zubairu
Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah
Ralph Mupita
Ibrahim Sagna
Simon Tiemtoré
Jules Ngankam
Riham ElGizy
André de Ruyter
Aliko Dangote
Ham Serunjogi
Serge Ekué
Bahija Jallal
Coura Sène
Bernard Koné Dossongui
Hassanein Hiridjee
Shola Akinlade
James Mwangi
Pascal Agboyibor
Science and Academia
Anna Adeola Makanju
Chao Tayiana Maina
Nemat Talaat Shafik
Ismahane Elouafi
Moungi Bawendi
Timnit Gebru
Environmental
James Irungu Mwangi
Ephraim Mwepya Shitima
Wanjira Mathai
Rashid Sumaila
Elizabeth Maruma Mrema
Dr Musonda Mumba
Creative
Kaouther Ben Hania
Danai Gurira
Ncuti Gatwa
Black Coffee
Tyla Laura Seethal
Temilade “Tems” Openiyi
Lesley Lokko
Mulenga Kapwepwe
Alice Diop
Wanuri Kahiu
Bassem Youssef
Malenga Mulendema
Jadesola Osiberu
Editi Effiong
Ali Said Alamin Mandhry
Abel “The Weekend” Tesfaye
Pretty Yende
Julie Mehretu
Pierre Thiam
Teju Cole
Thebe Magugu
David Diop
Burna Boy
Serge Attukwei Clottey
Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah
Aïda Muluneh
Omoyemi Akerele
Mariam Issoufou Kamara
Victor Ekpuk
DJ Snake
Gandhi “Maitre Gims” Djuna
Media
Claude Grunitzky
Chioma Nnadi
Edward Enninful
Alan Kasujja
Wode Maya
Anton Harber
Khabane “Khaby” Lame
Charity Ekezie
Moses “Uncle Mo” Kiboneka
Branko Brkic
Tomiwa Aladekomo
Marie Mbullu
Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard
Daniel Ahaoussa
Fabrice Sawegnon
Sports
Francis Ngannou
Faith Kipyegon
The Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi
Patrice Motsepe
Kelvin Kiptum
Victor Osmihen
Biniam Girmay
Yassine Bounou
