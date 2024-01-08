New African magazine (www.NewAfricanMagazine.com) released its annual listing of the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023. The list celebrates the achievements and contributions of Africans from various fields and sectors, who have made a positive impact on the continent and the world.

The list features a diverse and inspiring group of men and women, who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, leadership, resilience, and vision in their respective domains. They include politicians, entrepreneurs, industrialists, environmentalists, creatives, scientists, educators, sports personalities, and more.

The list also reflects the shifting trends and priorities in Africa, as the continent faces new challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic era. Creatives dominate the ranking with 31 representatives, including singer Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weekend, filmmaker Alice Diop and writer Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah.

The second category with the highest number of entries was the Business section, with 25 entries. The section included two behemoths from DFIs, supporting a private sector approach to investing: Samaila Zubairu from Africa Finance Corporation and the President of Afreximbank, Benedict Oramah, undoubtedly Africa’s juggernaut from the last few years leading Africa’s transformation. Also on the list is the former CEO of Eskom and whistleblower who nearly paid with his life André de Ruyter.

Nigeria was the country most represented on the list, highlighting the country’s dominance in the creative sector and business. William Ruto, the President of Kenya, and Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria, were the only heads of state to make it, along with the Guinean military leader Mamady Doumbouya. Doumbouya created quite a stir at this year’s UN General Assembly and appears to have found a solution around the Simandou mining saga.

With Climate Change at the top of the agenda, the list features several players in the environmental space, such as James Mwangi, formerly from Dalberg Group who has set up his own venture fund investing in climate related businesses, and Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the Executive Secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

In the media, we have two media leaders from Côte d’Ivoire, Fabrice Sawegnon, founder of communications agency Voodoo, and Daniel Ahaoussa, serial entrepreneur and founder of a number of websites in West and Central Africa. Also included are the journalist Alan Kasujja, the BBC journalist, and Branko Brkic, founder of Daily Maverick, arguably the most powerful media in South Africa today.

And in sports, record breakers Faith Kipyegon and Kelvin Kiptum make it, as well as the Springboks team, under the leadership of their captain Siya Kolisi. Patrice Motsepe, the President of CAF, a close friend of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and an increasingly influential voice in sports, is also included.

The 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 is a special edition of New African magazine, which offers a comprehensive and insightful overview of the lives and achievements of the selected individuals. The magazine also provides a platform for the readers to learn from their stories, and to be inspired by their examples.

The 100 Most Influential Africans 2023 List:

Politics and Public Service

William Ruto

Ibrahima Cheikh Diong

Sidi Ould Tah

Akinwumi Adesina

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Bola Tinubu

Mamady Doumbouya

Ousmane Sonko

Nadia Fettah Alaoui

Tsitsi Masiyiwa

Tidjane Thiam

Business

Mohamed Kande

Sim Tshabalala

Karim Beguir

Didier Acouetey

Olugbenga Agboola

Samaila Zubairu

Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah

Ralph Mupita

Ibrahim Sagna

Simon Tiemtoré

Jules Ngankam

Riham ElGizy

André de Ruyter

Aliko Dangote

Ham Serunjogi

Serge Ekué

Bahija Jallal

Coura Sène

Bernard Koné Dossongui

Hassanein Hiridjee

Shola Akinlade

James Mwangi

Pascal Agboyibor

Science and Academia

Anna Adeola Makanju

Chao Tayiana Maina

Nemat Talaat Shafik

Ismahane Elouafi

Moungi Bawendi

Timnit Gebru

Environmental

James Irungu Mwangi

Ephraim Mwepya Shitima

Wanjira Mathai

Rashid Sumaila

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema

Dr Musonda Mumba

Creative

Kaouther Ben Hania

Danai Gurira

Ncuti Gatwa

Black Coffee

Tyla Laura Seethal

Temilade “Tems” Openiyi

Lesley Lokko

Mulenga Kapwepwe

Alice Diop

Wanuri Kahiu

Bassem Youssef

Malenga Mulendema

Jadesola Osiberu

Editi Effiong

Ali Said Alamin Mandhry

Abel “The Weekend” Tesfaye

Pretty Yende

Julie Mehretu

Pierre Thiam

Teju Cole

Thebe Magugu

David Diop

Burna Boy

Serge Attukwei Clottey

Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah

Aïda Muluneh

Omoyemi Akerele

Mariam Issoufou Kamara

Victor Ekpuk

DJ Snake

Gandhi “Maitre Gims” Djuna

Media

Claude Grunitzky

Chioma Nnadi

Edward Enninful

Alan Kasujja

Wode Maya

Anton Harber

Khabane “Khaby” Lame

Charity Ekezie

Moses “Uncle Mo” Kiboneka

Branko Brkic

Tomiwa Aladekomo

Marie Mbullu

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard

Daniel Ahaoussa

Fabrice Sawegnon

Sports

Francis Ngannou

Faith Kipyegon

The Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi

Patrice Motsepe

Kelvin Kiptum

Victor Osmihen

Biniam Girmay

Yassine Bounou

