Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin, has taken to social media to show off his beautiful wife as they celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

In a photo, sighted by Adomonline.com, he was seen in casual black trousers and a white top and his beautiful wife also in a trouser and a top with both beaming with smiles.

Mr Yamin, celebrating his 14th anniversary in marriage, expressed gratitude to God for how far He had brought the family and blessing them with three children.

He wrote: Exactly this day 2006 we got married and today we are blessed with two boys and a girl. How happy we are for how far God has brought us. Happy anniversary.