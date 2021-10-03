Bono Regional Youth Organiser on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo, has recounted an accident that almost claimed his life.

Exactly a year ago today, October 3, 2020, Efo Tsekpo, who was in the company of four others, was involved in an accident on the Kintampo stretch.

He and his team were on rounds in the Bono Region for party activities after which they went to Bono East to continue at Kintampo where he was raised as a kid.

On their return journey from Kintampo, a truck, which had lost control, rammed into their car, killing one of his team members.

Bono Regional Youth Organizer, Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo, involved in an accident

The truck driver also lost his life as fire burnt his car while he was still trapped, burning him to ashes.

Mr Tsekpo recounted how he woke up at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital with a stiff neck and twisted leg with his brother, Bilal Muazu and one Rashid Ahmed seriously injured.

Bono Regional Youth Organizer, Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo, involved in an accident

His deputy, Isaac Kojo Numoah, however, did not make it.

According to him, it was indeed a sad day but he quoted 1Theselonians 5:18 to thank God for all that happened. It reads: “In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.

“On behalf of my colleagues, we wish to thank you all for your prayers and support. The love was massive from you all especially YOU and we pray the souls of the departed will continue to rest in the bosom of father Abraham till we meet again,” he added.

Bono Regional Youth Organizer, Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo, involved in an accident

To him, he friend who died will forever have a place in their hearts, as he calls for support for his family, adding that he was the breadwinner.