The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stressed the party’s resolve not to entertain any form of indiscipline and vandalism from members.

This follows the vandalism of the party’s head office in Accra by some aggrieved supporters of Michael Nii Yarboi, a disqualified aspiring parliamentary candidate in the Odododiodioo Constituency.

The angry supporters heaped refuse in front of the party’s head office and blocked the road, slowing traffic. Some of the supporters also threw bricks at the party head office, damaging some windows of the building.

Mr Kwetey in a statement issued on Monday said “Notice is hereby served, that any member who disregards or violates the laid down grievance resolution procedures of the party will be severely dealt with in accordance with law. The leadership of the party will not countenance any acts of indiscipline, vandalism and anti-party behaviour, that have the potential to bring the name of the party into disrepute.”

He emphasized that ,throughout the conduct of the party’s parliamentary primaries from last year until date, any aspirant found to be in breach of the mandatory 4-year membership requirement had been disqualified by the party, adding, “It cannot be different for Michael Nii Yarboi Annan.”

Mr. Kwetey said the party was governed by established rules and principles of equity, fairness, and justice.

“No member of the party is bigger than or above the party.

“The Constitution of the party has clearly provided internal procedures and mechanisms for addressing intra-party grievances. Any member of the party who is aggrieved by a decision of the party is hereby entreated to seek redress, in strict adherence to the dictates of the Constitution of the party,” he added.