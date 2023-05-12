A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who was seeking a High Court order to prevent the party from proceeding with its primaries has withdrawn the case.

Edgar Asamoah Boateng earlier today applied for the suspension of the May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries over what he sees as lack of a voters’ register being provided to his representatives, as well as to all other aspirants, including presidential contenders.

In his statement of claim, the plaintiff alleged that the lack of an adequate photo album of qualified voters has caused significant animosity and hostility within the party.

This comes hours after an Accra High Court struck out Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s injunction application against the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

It followed an application by his lawyers to have the case withdrawn.

Dr Duffuor’s campaign team had alleged it had not been furnished with an accurate list of persons who are supposed to participate in the May 13, Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

The request was made in court earlier in the day when the case was called for hearing.

There was no opposition from NDC’s legal team and that of the Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the NDC says all is set for the conduct of the polls tomorrow.