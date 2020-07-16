The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied claims it is bussing people to voter registration centres, especially in strongholds of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party is too broke to engage in such illegal ventures.

“We don’t have money to bus people; it is rather the NPP which is doing it in our strongholds,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Rather, he claimed the NPP has dedicated resources and are bussing people from Accra to strongholds of the NDC for them to register.

The motive for this, the NDC scribe explained, is to win seats being occupied by the opposition, especially in their strongholds.

Citing Asawase constituency in Ashanti region for example, he claimed non-residents have been bused there to register.

However, Mr Nketia warned those being bused to NDC strongholds to advise themselves since their safety cannot be guaranteed.