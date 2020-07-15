Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, is enjoying good luxury as the photos of her plush hall tell.

In the photos, the hall is painted as white as snow as if angels lived there.

There are luxurious household items including working air conditioning and a flat-screen television.

READ ALSO:

The actress’ furniture gives the perfect complement to her room – also white. Our lenses also captured a portrait of her husband laid against the wall.

The actress herself was relaxing comfortably on her sofa and her posture showed that her heart was at peace.