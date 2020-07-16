There seems to discomfort among the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) ahead of the Friday CAS ruling.

Renowned football administrator, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, resorted to the Court of the Arbitration for Sports [CAS] following his disqualification from the GFA presidential race in 2019.

The Tema Youth FC president termed his disqualification as unfair.

Mr Palmer was disqualified for his failure to pay the 10% mandatory fee to the GFA following the transfer of his player Joseph Paintsil to Belgian side KRC Genk.

He, however, challenged his disqualification, insisting that the GFA was not entitled to any percentage of the transfer fee since it did not issue the player’s International Transfer Certificate.

The former Black Stars management committee chairman initially sought to place an injunction on the election but CAS overruled it and went ahead with the arbitration process to make a decision on the reliefs being sought by Mr Palmer.

GFA had also failed to pay its arbitration fee in a bid to frustrate the process, but Mr Palmer coughed up 22,000 Swiss Francs to settle it to enable the case to go ahead.

The outcome could either legitimise the tenure of the incumbent GFA president, Kurt Okraku, or require a fresh election involving the plaintiff.

And according to multiple media reports, the country’s football governing body is in dilemma ahead of the ruling on Friday, July 17, 2021.

Mr Palmer on Wednesday took to his social media platform to hint of a victory in his latest post on Twitter.

"A horse is prepared for the day of battle, but victory is of the LORD" Proverbs 21:31 #GodHasTheFinalSay #P4P — Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer (@oseipalmerP4P) July 15, 2020

However, the administrative manager of Dreams FC, Aminu Shardow, who is a close ally of Mr Okraku, in an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, insisted the former Executive Chairman of the club is not perturbed ahead of the ruling.

“He [Kurt Okraku] is not worried,” he said.

“He is focused and I am sometimes stunned with the rate at which he works. He is a human though but he is not bothered as I am.

“I talk to him every day and he is not worried about the CAS pending ruling. He is confident because he has the support of the football people.

“He was duly elected by the football fraternity but let us all patiently wait for the ruling on Friday,” he added.

Also, if CAS throws out Mr Palmer’s case, Mr Okraku will continue to serve his four-year term as GFA President.