General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the choice of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a running mate came as a pleasant surprise.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said though he is a close pal to the former Minister of Education, he least expected John Mahama to choose her.

General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

The NDC scribe had said he would be happy to partner the party’s flagbearer, Mr Mahama if he is chosen as running mate for the 2020 presidential election.

As chief servant of the NDC, he stated that, he will be prepared to take up the challenge if selected.

However, when the former Education Minister was chosen, many thought Mr Nketia had been stabbed in the back.

There were even reports that he refused to address the media after the outdooring of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang because he was bitter.

Reacting to these, Mr Nketia said all the speculations were part of a grand scheme to cause confusion in the NDC.

“Though I would have accepted the running mate position, I’m not hurt Prof Naana Opoku- Agyemang was chosen. I’m a very happy man,” he said.

General Mosquito said he has disappointed those who thought he will abandon the NDC over the choice of running mate.

“People thought I will leave the NDC; those people, especially in the New Patriotic Party are disappointed,” he added.

As chief scribe of the NDC, Mr Nketia said his focus now is to work for victory for the party in the December general election.