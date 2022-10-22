The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended elections, which were to come off today, in some constituencies across six regions over disputes over delegates’ lists.

Deputy Director of NDC Elections, Daniel Amartey Mensah, in a statement, named the regions as the Eastern, Central, Volta, Greater-Accra, Western, and Upper West.

According to him, the National Elections Committee, under the guidance of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party, decided to put the elections on hold partly due to exclusion of some candidates from ballot papers, despite having qualified through the appeal process.

Eastern Region

In the Eastern Region, he disclosed that elections at Afram Plains South, Mpraeso, Atiwa East, Atiwa West, Achiase, Nkawkaw, Upper West Akim, Afram Plains North, Akim Swedru, Akropong, Fanteakwa South (Youth Wing election), Asene Manso Akroso (Women’s Wing election) have all been put on hold.

Central Region

For the Central Region, the statement indicated that elections at Cape Coast North and Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese had been suspended because of issues with the ballot list.

Volta Region

In the Volta Region, elections of the Hohoe and the Sogakope constituencies are on hold, Mr Amartey Mensah announced.

Western Region/Upper West

The NDC said Prestea Huni Valley and Shama elections had also been suspended, while the election at Jirapa in the Upper West Region was on hold.

Greater Accra

The party again indicated that elections at Shai Osudoku, Bortianor Ngleshie, Ningo Prampram, Ledzokuku, Ayawaso North, Amasaman, and Adentan had all been put on hold over various issues.

The statement explained that in constituencies where the issues are related to ballot papers, such constituencies would be required to include candidates who have been duly cleared to contest through the appeal process on their ballot papers and exclude candidates who have been disqualified through the appeals process from the ballot papers.

“Elections will not be held till ballot papers are rectified,” the statement stressed, adding that constituencies with branch issues would have their elections conducted with the exception of certain limited branches.

The party warned, “Failure to strictly adhere to this directive will render any election illegal, hence a nullity and appropriate sanctions will be applied to any person found culpable.”

According to the statement, further to FEC’s earlier directive for all constituency elections in respect of all 17 elective positions to be held in one day, all Election Committees, candidates and stakeholders should note that the counting of ballots and declaration of results in respect of Youth Wing and Women’s Wing elections have been put on hold until after the conclusion of voting in respect of the constituency election conference.

“The chairman and constituency executives are responsible for the venue for the constituency conference. Where there are disagreements, the venue of the elections shall be at the district capital,” the statement noted further.

The national elections directorate advised all members, delegates and officials of the party as well as candidates and election committees to strictly abide by the guidelines for the smooth conduct of the polls in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

“The National Elections Committee of the National Democratic Congress wishes to inform the rank and file of the party across the nation that all is set for the party’s constituency elections scheduled to take place this weekend,” the statement said.

It urged, “All constituency delegates are required to turn up at their various constituency conference centres with their voter identification cards and NDC membership cards in order to vote.”