The Elections Directorate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it would reject the election results from three constituencies.

The areas are Atiwa West, Mpraeso and Afram Plains South.

The party’s decision follows an earlier directive for the elections in these constituencies to be postponed but was defied.

In a statement, the party noted: “The National Election Directorate wishes to place on record that the said purported elections in those constituencies are illegal and hence, null and void. The party does not and will not recognise those elections and their outcomes.”

The statement indicated there are other constituencies that also violated other directives with the culprits to be sanctioned.

“The Elections Directorate shall publish a full list of these constituencies in the coming days. In due course, the party shall conduct elections in these constituencies to be supervised by the National Elections Directorate itself,” the statement added.