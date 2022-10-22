At least seven people have been killed after gunmen attacked Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman’s convoy.

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) International was on Warake road in Auchi, Edo State, on Friday evening, October 21, when his convoy was attacked.

At least four policemen, a driver, and a lady reportedly died in the attack.

Graphic videos shared online show the deceased persons lying on the floor in a pool of their blood.

@APOSTLESULEMAN Brethren, Apostle Johnson Suleman just got of the phone with me now.

He escaped

Assassin’s this afternoon

Sadly his 7 members were all gone down

May God rest Thier soul pic.twitter.com/oACqPd9yDr — Dickson Omodiale Osajie, CPP®: (@iamoodickson) October 21, 2022

Another video shows bullet holes in the cars following the attack.

However, Suleman survived the attack.