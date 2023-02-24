The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has donated 30 cartons of bottled water and an amount of GH₵ 2,000 to the family of late Christian Atsu.

This was on Thursday, when the National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, led a delegation to commiserate with the family following his demise.

Present with Mr Opare Addo were his deputies; Osman Ayariga and Ruth Seddoh, the Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser, Amos Blessing and his deputies, Alhaji Mohammed Juda and Gideon Hammond and North East Regional Youth Organiser, Abubakari Kudus.

Also in attendance was the Deputy Eastern Regional Youth Organiser, Nat Tetteh, Deputy Constituency Youth organiser of Madina, Farouk Sai Adjah and deputy national TEIN coordinator, Henrietta Asante.

In a brief address, Opare Addo stated he believes Atsu was a national asset who gave the country moments to be proud of as Ghanaians as he recounts his performance in the 2015 African Cup of Nations

“So if he is not with us today, as a young person, it is not out of place for us to come and mourn with the family. We donated 30 cartons of bottled water and GH₵ 2,000,” he said.

The delegation also on behalf of the party signed a book of condolence.

The 31-year-old was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people.

His mortal remains were on Sunday brought to Ghana and received at the Kotoka Internationational Airport.

His one-week celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, several Ghanaians from the football fraternity including former Black Stars coach, C.K. Akonnor and footballer, Abedi Pele, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari and Asamoah Gyan among others have visited the family to console them.