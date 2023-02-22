The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has donated an amount of GH₵10,000 to support the family of the late Christian Atsu.

This was when the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong (JFK), led a delegation to commiserate with the bereaved family on Wednesday.

Present with JFK was Henry Nana Boakye (National Organizer), Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa (National Nasara Co-Ordinator), William Yamoah (Director of Finance & Administration), Haruna Mohammed (Deputy General Secretary), Kwabena Frimpong (Deputy Director of Protocol) and other party faithful.

The General Secretary on behalf of the NPP signed a book of condolence in honour of the late footballer.

The 31-year-old was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people.

His mortal remains were on Sunday brought to Ghana and received at the Kotoka Internationational Airport.

His one-week celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, several Ghanaians from the football fraternity including former Black Stars coach, C.K. Akonnor and footballer, Abedi Pele, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari and Asamoah Gyan among others have visited the family to console them.