The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is prepared to face former President John Dramani Mahama following his decision to contest the 2024 presidential election.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the NPP’s Director of Communication, Richard Ahiagbah, said his outfit is not intimidated by Mr Mahama’s intentions.

According to him, Mr Mahama did not give a good account of himself while in office, but rather subjected Ghanaians to untold hardship; including the one-time power fluctuations, termed ‘dumsor’.

Mr Ahiagbah said Mr Mahama’s announced return does not threaten the fortunes of the NPP in any way.

“We are ready for him, we are interested in how we can build the economy.

“What we are interested in is whether or not he has the solution because we saw him [lose] gains that he got.

“We saw him collapse our economy. We saw him collapse our banking sector. We saw him cause Ghanaians to live in absolute difficulties in this country without electricity,” Mr Ahiagbah retorted.

The comments by the NPP spokesperson comes in the wake of widespread social media reactions following reports about Mr Mahama’s decision to vie for the presidency in 2024.

After the said announcement on Tuesday, the 2020 campaign manager of the NDC, Professor Joshua Alabi, led a delegation of party faithful on Wednesday to pick Mr Mahama’s nomination forms at the party’s headquarters.

The process was characterised by some enthusiastic social media posts, hailing Mr Mahama’s move to be re-elected as Ghana’s president.

But in the midst of this euphoria, Mr Ahiagbah says the NDC has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, Professor Alabi has stated that Ghanaians are yearning for the party to take over the governance of the country.