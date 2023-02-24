The Women’s wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has refuted claims that they paid for the forms of flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

This comes after the Regional Women’s Organiser, Gloria Huze, led a delegation to pick the forms on Dr Duffuor’s behalf on Thursday.

According to the group, Madam Huze in her address indicated it was a sign of endorsement from the women’s wing of the party in the region.

Addressing a news conference on Friday in Kumasi, the Deputy Regional Women’s Organiser, Phylis Manu Manassian, said the claims were false.

She said though they are not against the move of their leader to declare support for Dr Duffuor, the group has no stance on the position.

Constituency Women’s Organisers and their deputies from all 47 constituencies in the region called for sanctions to be meted out to Madam Huze.