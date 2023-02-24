Orphaned kids at the Becky’s Foundation could not hold back their tears when they learned of Christian Atsu’s demise.

The 31-year-old footballer was a benefactor of the Foundation, where he adopted and supported many of the children while alive.

He was also building a school for the orphanage, which is made up of nine classrooms, libraries, a pitch, and ultramodern libraries.

A video showed many of the kids shedding tears when they learned of Atsu’s death, with some describing him as a father-like figure.

“Christian Atsu is like a father, an uncle, and a brother. In fact, he is our everything,” one of the boys at the Foundation said.

“He was our number one supporter doing countless things. He was the one giving us hope. Getting us better education and a lot of support. But as I speak to you today, we are hopeless and our heads are in our hands.”

Another girl added: “Every time he comes here they organize a party for us. Sometimes he sends us to Shoprite to enjoy ourselves. He said he is going to play football. I miss him so much.”

Atsu was confirmed dead last Saturday after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening, with a short ceremony held at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the body.

