Th National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has lauded Dr Kwabena Duffuor for withdrawing the injunction suit he filed against the party’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the decision by the aspiring flagbearer proves his commitment to the progress of the party.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Dr Duffuor for good showmanship of statesmanship and the love for the party by withdrawing this case and resorting to the internal processes of the party, to seek resolutions to problems that have emanated in this process,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s polls, he encouraged all party members to take a cue from Dr Duffuor by resorting to internal party structures should they have any concerns.

“I would like to recommend that path to all party members who may feel aggrieved by anything in the party, that the best thing to do is to resort to internal party processes to find solutions. When that solution is not found then you may go outside the party structures. So we commend the Duffuor’s team for resorting to internal party processes to find solutions,” he said on Friday.

Earlier today, an Accra High Court struck out Dr Duffuor’s injunction application against the NDC presidential and parliamentary primaries after his lawyers withdrew the case.

On May 9, Dr Kwabena Duffuor filed a suit against the party following what he says are some discrepancies his team has identified in the party’s voters’ register to be used for the exercise.

In a writ filed at an Accra High Court, Dr Duffuor indicated that the party failed to provide the required photo album register five weeks ahead of the elections as stated in the party’s rules.

He stated that a partial photo album register was given to his team on May 4, a few days ahead of the elections rather than in March when they had submitted a request for one.

Another member of the NDC who was also seeking a High Court order to prevent the party from proceeding with its primaries has also withdrawn the case.

Edgar Asamoah Boateng earlier today applied for the suspension of the May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries due to similar concerns with the voters’ register.

In his statement of claim, the plaintiff alleged that the lack of an adequate photo album of qualified voters has caused significant animosity and hostility within the party.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey, says all is set for the conduct of the polls.