Disappointed parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo has listed his political struggles prior to losing the elections.

The on-screen sweetheart, in attempts to get Ghanaians to appreciate his zeal and service to the motherland, has detailed his political journey which he birthed from 2004.

16 years ago, John Dumelo was hit with his first defeat when he stood for Queens Hall secretary at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he read Civil Engineering.

Without despairing, John contested for KUNST Organizing Secretary, Civil Engineering Students Association in 2005 and won. That will be recorded as his first political gain.

Fast forward to 14 years later, John Dumelo beat all odds to become one of the few entertainers to win political party primaries on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He won against three others and secured the seat which became vacant after incumbent MP, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko died after short illness.

But, his glory was cut short when he lost the well-battled seat in the December 7, 2020 elections after with a ‘slim margin’ of 2073 votes.

John Dumelo, who confessed his first major political task was not an easy one, says he is very proud of himself for achieving such massive campaign.