A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Enoch Amoako-Nsiah, has described Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo as unfit to lead the party as chairman.

He claims Mr Ofosu-Ampofo failed to act on a report by the Council of Elders which cited the Ashanti regional executives for compromising their positions before and during the 2020 elections.

According to the report, more than 40 percent of agents selected to police the polls for the NDC in the last elections confessed to being NPP supporters, but the regional executives still went ahead to field them.

Mr Nsiah is unhappy none of those indicted have ever been invited by any disciplinary committee under Mr Ofosu-Ampofo.