Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a glowing tribute in honour of Ghana’s late Cardinal, His Eminence Richard Kuuia Baawobr.

This comes on the back of his death on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Taking to his Facebook page, Dr Bawumia described the death as a big loss to Ghana.

Sharing a photo of the late Catholic Priest, he prayed for his soul to rest in peace and sent a commiseration message to the bereaved family, the Wa Diocese, and the Roman Catholic Church at large.

Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr was hospitalised in August at the Santo Spirito Hospital in Rome shortly before the Vatican ceremony in which he was to receive a red biretta from Pope Francis.

He underwent a heart surgery during the period and was discharged on Friday, November 18 from Agostino Gemelli University Hospital/Policlinic where he had been transferred to on Saturday, October 15.

ALSO READ:

Ghana’s Cardinal to undergo heart surgery

Ghana’s Cardinal Richard Baawobr dies in Rome at 63

He, however, passed at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome after he was taken by ambulance from the Generalate to the hospital at about 5:45 pm.

Below is Dr Bawumia’s tribute: