Ghana's Cardinal Richard Baawobr dies in Rome at 63

Ghana’s Cardinal, His Eminence Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr, has died at age 63.

According to a statement issued by the Secretary General Missionary Of Africa, the Cardinal passed away on Sunday, November 27.

“Our confrere was taken by ambulance from the Generalate to the Gemelli Hospital at 5.45pm and we received the sad news at 6.25pm. May Richard rest in the peace of his Lord whom he so generously served,” part of the statement read.

The Secretary General further commiserated with the late Cardinal’s family, diocese, his fellow bishops, and his friends.

Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr was hospitalised in August at the Santo Spirito Hospital in Rome shortly before the Vatican ceremony in which he was to receive a red biretta from Pope Francis.

He underwent a heart surgery during the period and was discharged on Friday, November 18 from Agostino Gemelli University Hospital/Policlinic where he had been transferred to on Saturday, October 15.

The 63-year-old received the title of cardinal while being treated in the Roman hospital. Pope Francis asked people to pray for Baawobr at the end of his homily for the consistory.

Baawobr was recently elected head of the African bishops’ conference, the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), at the end of July.

He has led the Diocese of Wa, in northwest Ghana, since 2016, and is known locally for his charity and care for people with mental disabilities in a country where the stigmatization of mental illness is still high.

Six years ago he launched a diocesan street ministry that brings together parish volunteers and health care professionals to provide care and medical assistance for people with mental disabilities who have been abandoned by their families.

