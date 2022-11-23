The son of Bishop Titi-Ofei tied the knots in a glamorous ceremony with top Ghanaian men of God, Archbishop Duncan Williams and Dag Heward Mills in attendance.

The couple Kevin and Edith looked ethereal in their kaftan and kente for the traditional ceremony last week.

There was a display of culture and traditions at the engagement ceremony with lots of dignitaries in attendance.

Young women were dressed in stunning African print cloth styled with beads as they dance barefooted.

The latest pastor and handsome groom Kevin arrived at the event grounds with his groomsmen all looking dapper in white ensembles. Pastor Kevin wore a white kaftan designed with colourful kente fabric.

The calm and gorgeous bride Edith looked absolutely stunning in a simple floor-length tulle-style gown.

She wore curly hair that cascaded around her shoulders as she glowed in the subtle flawless makeup. The bridesmaids wore an exquisite gown paired with gele and high heels.

The adorable couple was lucky to have three great men of God to bless their marriage. The Archbishop looked simple and classy in his outfit while officiating the marriage.

The parents of the groom Bishop and Lady Olivia gave us awesome style goals in their expensive looks.

Bishop Titi-Ofei wore a black and white suit while his stunning wife looked regal in a exquisite lace gown.

The bride Edith looked dazzling in a white elegant gown, simple hairstyle, and subtle makeup. The happy groom wore a matching outfit with his father for the white wedding while dancing beautifully with his bride.

