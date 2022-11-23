Some military persons brought some fun to a wedding reception of one of their colleagues when they took over the dancefloor to show their off-service skills.

The uniformed men, part being groomsmen, gathered around the newly wedded couple to have the time of their lives.

The well-built men put all seriousness and fearfulness to the side as they dance to Nigerian artiste, Skibii’s melodious Sinsima .

They choreographed beautifully while bending and throwing their feet to the air as the excited guests cheer them on.

The video was posted on an army-inspired wedding platform where the commenters were full of praise for the army men.

