The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, says he feels let down and betrayed in still keeping Ken Ofori-Atta to read the budget tomorrow.

Mr Iddrisu added that the Minority won’t back down on their demand to push for the censure motion.

He was commenting on the the budget statement presentation tomorrow.

The 2023 Budget Statement is slated to be read Tomorrow, November 24.

Though the Minority and some Majority Members have called for the head of the Exchequer, nothing seemed to have changed.

As it stands, embattled Mr Ofori-Atta shall present the budget, though the Spokesman for the Majority Group asking for the sack of Mr Ofori-Atta, Andy Appiah Kubi, says the Minister will likely meet their absence.

To the Minority, Ghanaian workers ought to be paid and for that matter they won’t boycott the budget.

Mr Iddrisu added that President Akufo-Addo will go down as the President who disrespected Parliament for ignoring the motion of censure and still insisting that the Finance Minister reads the budget.