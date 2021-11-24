A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team, Bernard Anim Piesie, has expressed doubts about comments by Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, insisting that food prices in Ghana are “very cheap”.

To Mr Piesie, the minister is just not being truthful to Ghanaians and for him to make such pronouncements means he has lost it as an Agric Minister.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, he said the Minister’s claim that his wife also goes to the market and so knows how cheap food is is very unfortunate.

“I heard that the Agric Minister claims his wife goes to the market and knows that food is cheap. I am not sure he even gives the wife’s money to go to the market. We know these people don’t even go out.

“They have cooks in their homes and so to say that your wife goes to the market can never be true. What was his wife doing in the market when things are freely given to them? These people have lost touch with reality. They don’t know what suffering looks like. The country is hard,” he noted.

Ghana, in recent months, has witnessed a sharp increase in food prices, including produce such as plantain, beans, maize and millet.

While some have attributed the increment to the hike in fuel prices, others have attributed it to the local currency’s depreciation.

But, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Dr Akoto maintained that food prices have not skyrocketed.

The Agric Minister also stated that the government’s flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs, has been successful so far.

“My wife also goes to the market so I know food is cheap. If she tells me there is no food then I’m in trouble,” he stressed.