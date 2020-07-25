Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency Deputy Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Ameyaw, has allegedly been assaulted by some thugs.

The perpetrators, believed to be sympathisers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), allegedly descended heavily on him at Ejura LA registration centre.

His offense, he said, was challenging a non-resident in the ongoing voter card registration.

After his ordeal, Mr Ameyaw, who made his assault known in a self-taken video, was left with bleeding mouth and nose.

The Deputy Communications Officer later sought refuge at a police station in the district.