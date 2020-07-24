Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed calls for disciplinary actions to be taken against Hawa Koomson, the Ewutu Senya East MP. over her involvement in the Kasoa registration centre disturbance.

Freddie Blay in an interview with JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker Wilson defended the Special Development Initiatives Minister explaining that she was rather the victim in the shooting incident.

“Listening to the story, I have no other reason to believe otherwise, Hawa Koomson felt very threatened and she was defending herself.

“And besides, she did not shoot at anybody, she just fired a warning shot to ward of people who were coming towards her,” he stated.

On Monday, July 20, Ms Koomson admitted to firing a gun at a voters’ registration centre in her constituency.

According to her, she took the firearm – which she refused to identify – to the registration centre to protect herself.

The Minister’s action, however, attracted widespread condemnation with calls on the party to discipline her and for president Nana Akufo-Addo to fire her.

But the NPP Chairman has reiterated that the party will not initiate any disciplinary action against her, since her conduct does not breach any of the laws of the party.

According to Mr Blay, Civil Societies Organisations and religious bodies demanding that punishment be meted out to Ms Koomson are simply exaggerating the incident.

“Those who threatened her should rather be blamed for what happened. Hawa was just a victim of the whole incident,” he said.