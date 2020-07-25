The 2020/21 Premier League will start on September 12 and end on May 23, it has been announced.

The current domestic campaign concludes on Sunday following a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the FA Cup final set for August 1 and the Champions League final in Lisbon set for August 23.

The start of the new season will come just 20 days after that final in Lisbon, and just four days after a round of Nations League matches conclude on September 8.

“Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September 2020,” read a statement on the Premier League’s website.

READ ALSO

The Premier League added in a statement that the final matches of the 2020/21 season would take place on May 23 and that the league was consulting with the FA and EFL regarding other domestic competitions.

“The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May 2021,” added the statement.

“The Premier League will continue to consult The FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions,” it added.