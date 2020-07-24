The Awutu Senya East Constituency Member of Parliament [MP], Mavis Hawa Koomson has had her gun taken from her by the police.

Multimedia journalist Richard Kojo Nyarko who was at the police station said even though she has admitted in her statement that she did the firing, she wasn’t charged.

The MP also provided the license covering the gun to officers.

The case docket has however been forwarded to the Attorney General’s office for advise.

Reports suggest Madam Hawa Koomson is currently being interrogated by CID investigators.

Meanwhile, some four suspects who were also arrested in connection with the disturbance have been granted bail.

A Cape Coast Circuit Court presided by Dorinda Smith Arthur granted them bail to the tune of ¢30,000 each with two sureties for which one must be a government worker whose net salary is ¢2000.