The Ministry for Special Development Initiative has rubbished claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it has wasted taxpayers’ money on the trojan ‘One Village One Dam’ (1V1D) project.

It maintains that, almost 300 of the dams promised have been completed and is serving the villages in the north.

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry for Special Development Initiative, Awudu Moro Kabore, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

His comment follows that NDC’s claim that, the Akufo-Addo administration has taken the people in the Northern region for a ride.

At the NDC’s Moment of Truth press conference, Wednesday, National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said the government had constructed “substandard excavated ponds” rather than “proper small-scale irrigation dams.”

Site for Nakpachei dam in Yendi

He claimed dams constructed in Nakpachei and Adibo both in the Yendi Constituency in the Northern region have all dried up.

These and many others, Mr Gyamfi added “constitutes a huge financial loss to the State.”

In a rebuttal, Mr Kabore said the dams, cited by the NDC, do not have the capacity to store water.

He explained that, the two are part of many sites in the north which are only 70 percent complete due to the nature of the land.

Mr Kabore bemoaned how the NDC will seek to do propaganda with a project which will address the socio-economic problems of the people in the Northern region.

“What the NDC is doing is cheap propaganda; the dams they cited are not completed due to the nature of the land,” he said.

This notwithstanding, Mr Kabore said the Ministry is taking steps to rehabilitate the dams ahead of the raining season so as to hoard enough water.

Source: Adomonline.com | Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman