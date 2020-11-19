The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will, next week, embark on a march in honour of the late party founder Jerry John Rawlings.

The Probity and Accountability march is in conjunction with other political parties, Civil Society Organisations and all progressive forces.

The march is scheduled for Thursday, November 26, 2020, in Accra and is intended to rekindle the principles of probity and accountability which were zealously championed by Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

In a press statement to announce the agenda, the NDC said “accountability has come under serious threats, as evident by recent developments in the country,” hence the march.

The NDC is, thus, inviting individuals and teeming supporters, without leaving out their major opponent, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



