The Central Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director, Joe Donkoh, has appealed to the families of last week’s Cape Coast premix fuel explosion to be patient as plans are being made for them.

Already, relief items; not limited to blankets, mattress, mosquito nets, cooking oils, rice, buckets have been presented to the fisherfolks and their families, but they claim it’s far from what they need.

The victims are also pleading with the government to support them with outboard motors, fishing nets and other fishing materials to bounce them back to business.

This, Mr Donkor assured his office, together with the Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, the Municipal Chief Executive, Ernest Arthur and Chief Executive Officer at Fishery Commission Atta Dadze are working on.

Mr Donkoh used the occasion to appeal to the general public, especially the telecommunication companies to come to the aid of the victims to meet their medical bills.