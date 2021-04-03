National Democratic Congress (NDC) footsoldiers are worried about the current happenings in the NDC, says suspended member, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.

According to him, though no names have been mentioned, the footsoldiers are worried, especially about the happenings in Parliament.

“I am saying that party footsoliders are worried about the current state of the NDC. What is happening in Parliament and related issues such as attacks on Bagbin and Haruna Iddrisu,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

To him, the respect some of them commanded had vanished into thin air, adding that many party faithful would have loved to speak about the state of affairs.

The NDC Members of Parliament on the Appointments Committee, led by Ranking Member and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, have come under strong criticisms for approving the nominees of President Nana Akufo-Addo, especially Ken Ofori-Atta.

Angry members of the opposition NDC flayed their members on the Appointments Committee as well as the leadership of the party in Parliament including the Speaker.