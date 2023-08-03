In a remarkable display of reconciliation and a commitment to national progress, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended an olive branch to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC has offered to forgive any past grievances caused by the NPP, with the condition that they will not seek retribution should the NDC come to power in the upcoming elections.

Godwin Ako Gunn, the Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, revealed this magnanimous gesture during an interview with Adom News.

He emphasised that this move is aligned with the NDC’s vision of promoting consensus and collaboration to address crucial national issues during their fifth term in office.

Mr Gunn was joined by a prominent group of NDC members, including Fifi Kwetey, Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, and Alex Segbefia, among others, during the leadership’s visit.

The primary objective of the visit was to foster cooperation with the Multimedia Group, ensuring that both political and media platforms fulfill their respective constitutional responsibilities, ultimately contributing to a better Ghana.