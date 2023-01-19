It has emerged that a Deputy Constituency Women Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is battling for her life and is in dire need of GHS60,000 for surgery.

Former Adentan MP, Kojo Adu Asare, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Wednesday.

Though he did not give much details about her identity or condition, the former lawmaker disclosed the patient holds the position in one of the constituencies at Obuasi.

The surgery, according to him, is supposed to take place at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He has, therefore, appealed to the rank and file of the party as well as all well meaningful Ghanaians to, as a matter of urgency, step in and save her life.

ALSO READ:

Mahama donates GHS10K to widow of NDC delegate who died at Congress

NDC must be a party of patriots once again – Fifi Kwetey

“We should not wait for her to die before we go to commiserate with the family and give them GHS10,000. We should all step in and support her,” he urged.

Audio attached above: