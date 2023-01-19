Former Adentan MP, Kojo Adu Asare, has asked the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to reach out to its former Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Mr Asare said he believes this will unite the team and solidify the party to build a solid campaign team for the 2024 general election.

“It is about time the party leadership engages him for reconciliation because the wounds are too gaping. I was personally hurt about some of the things that emerged and I had to go berserk at a point,” he appealed.

The former MP made the appeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, stating it has become necessary due to the rancour ahead of the National Congress on December 18.

“A lot of things happened going into the congress and I feel Chairman Ampofo is in pain and totally demoralised because I always talk to him and I don’t think it is fair. Such act pushes good people away from politics,” the former MP appealed.

Kojo Adu-Asare

Meanwhile, the NDC has started its reconciliation tour to iron out issues that can derail the party’s agenda to regain political power in the 2024 general election.

The team was led by National Chairman, Mr Nketia, together with some party elders, including Kofi Totobi Kwakye and Col. Rtd. Larry Gbevlo Lartey. They have so far been to the Ashanti Region.

ALSO READ:

NDC reconciliation tour; party chair calls for formidable team for election 2024

NDC polls: Why we voted against Ofosu-Ampofo – Yamoah Ponko

Mr Nketia has said the tour is aimed at uniting the base of the party and building peace as the party prepares for the ‘must-win’, general election, adding factions within the party will disrupt the good message of the party and ruin their campaign in the 2024 general election.

The delegation also included some national executives, such as the General Secretary, Fifi Fiave Kwetey, Deputy General Secretary, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah and eight regional chairmen of the party.

Play audio above: