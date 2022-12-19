Newly elected Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has broken silence on his resounding victory at the just-ended delegates congress.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, won the keen contest in a landslide victory at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

According to him, his leaked audio recording purporting that the party did not have concrete evidence during the 2020 election petition at the Supreme Court worked the magic for him.

General Mosquito believes the audio did more good than harm for him contrary to what his detractors expected.

“The people thought they will play the audio to destroy my campaign but it was actually a huge endorsement. Some press houses wanted to twist and use it against me and these are anti-NDC. They felt the more they hyped it, it will confirm existing stories from the NPP about the election petition,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Mr Nketia stated he wished he had a lot of money to pay so the tape could be played more, however, he was grateful for the free airtime and publicity he was given within the short period.

On the tape recording which went viral ahead of the congress on Saturday, Mr Nketia, who was addressing some NDC members in a closed-door meeting accused and blamed his predecessor, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, for the party’s shoddy work in relation to the election petition.

ALSO READ:

Full audio: Asiedu Nketia drops bombshell few days to NDC Congress

Asiedu Nketia clears air on leaked tape [Listen]

Play audio above: