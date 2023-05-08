The former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has said he will work as agent for Dr Kwabena Duffuor during May 13 presidential primaries.

Mr Anyidoho was expelled from the party in 2021 after the disciplinary committee of the NDC found him guilty of misconduct and anti-party behaviour.

However, speaking to the media in Koforidua at the sidelines of an event which he was guest speaker, Mr Anyidoho described his dismissal from the party as mere persecution which is not grounded in law, therefore, is null and void.

He believes he is still a bonafide member of the NDC, hence he will take part in the upcoming primaries.

“Today is 6th of May technically we were supposed to be voting a week from today to elect Flag-bearer and our parliamentarians. I will vote in my capacity as a former national officer and a former appointee. I have a new a new card and let Asiedu Nketia come and remove my vote from the register.”

Mr Anyidoho declared support for Dr Duffuor, adding that he will serve as agent for him in the primaries.

“Secondary on that score, I am supporting Dr Kwabena Duffuor in the Presidential primary. I am not supporting John Mahama and that is one of the reasons why they said they have sacked me from the party because I have said I won’t support John Mahama, I am not a slave to John Mahama and I refuse to be a slave to him.”

Mr Anyidoho emphasised that Dr Duffuor’s competency in managing the economy far outweighs former President Mahama.

“Dr Duffuor was the Finance Minister under John Evans Atta Mills so he worked with President Mills I worked with him I know what Dr Duffuor stands for in terms of building the economy that President Mills built: 32, 34 months single digit inflation, introduction of single spine, clearing of the arrears , Infrastructure expansion, three public Universities in three and half years, health facilities all over, I believe that Dr Duffuor has the potential by training, by competence, by experience both in public and private life,” he said.

Mr Anyidoho further urged the Electoral Commission to address concerns raised by the campaign team of Dr Duffuor on delayed release of voters register.

According to him, if the concerns raised by the Duffuor campaign team are not immediately addressed before Saturday 12th May, 2023 there will be legal consequences.

Meanwhile, Dr Duffuor says the May 13 presidential primary must be free, fair and transparent to ensure unity after the elections.