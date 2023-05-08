Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrated his 73rd birthday in London while attending the coronation of King Charles III with his wife Lady Julia.

The 73rd birthday dinner was held at a plush location in London with guests including former president John Agyekum Kufuor and president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well other sub-chiefs.

In a viral video, the Asantehene and his wife Lady Julia danced to Amakye Dede’s ‘Iron Boy’ track surrounded by invited guests on the dance floor.

The Asantehene was in suit with a bow tie while Lady Julia was wearing a grey-like gown.

