The National Democratic Congress‘ (NDC) Deputy National Youth Organiser, has reportedly escaped unscathed after an attack by unknown persons.

According to Ruth Dela Seddoh, the incident occurred on the Nkawkaw stretch while returning from the Western North Region.

She said the unknown attackers threw a stone into her car from their hideout but it did not get to her.

NDC Deputy National Youth Organizer, Ruth Seddoh

“It was so intense that it would have broken the window and hit me. Grateful I escaped this,” she narrated.

She took to Facebook to detail the ordeal amid calls for citizens to be cautious and stay safe as she shares a photo of her vehicle.

The damaged vehicle

She wrote: Hello guys, insecurity in this country is really at its scary height. On my way back from Western North, a stone was thrown into my car on the Nkawkaw stretch by unknown attackers. I really give thanks to God, it didn’t hit the window. Let’s all take our security seriously and protect ourselves, we are all not safe.